Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 will go on sale in India tonight News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 will be up for grabs tonight.

Samsung announced two smartphones during the MWC 2019 tech show - the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Following the same, on Thursday, the company launched three new smartphones in the Indian market and this includes the two Galaxy A series phones alongside an entry-level variant - the Galaxy A10. This launch happened soon after that of the Galaxy M30 launch.

At the time of launching the Galaxy A series smartphones, Samsung announced that the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will go on sale on March 2. On the other hand, the Galaxy A10 is slated to go on sale for the first time on March 20. As assured, the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will go on sale starting from tonight at midnight via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung e-shop.

Price in India

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A30 has been launched in one variant only and is priced at Rs. 16,990. It will be available in Blue, Black and Red color options. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A50 will be available in two variants - one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These two storage configurations are priced at Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively.

Notable features

The highlights of these smartphones are that these run the company's One UI based on Android 9 Pie, which was launched late last year. Both these phones bestow an Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel. Being the most advanced one among the three smartphones, the Galaxy A50 comes with a triple camera setup at its rear. It comprises a 25MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor also with f/2.2 aperture. There are camera features including Samsung Intelligent Scene Optimizer for the adjustment of contrast, brightness and color.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A30 has a dual camera module at its rear with 16MP + 5MP sensors and a 25MP selfie camera at the front.