Samsung Galaxy A40 visits FCC revealing key specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A40’s launch could be nearing!

Recently, we came across reports that Samsung is working on three new Galaxy A series of smartphones after the launch of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The upcoming devices in the lineup are believed to be the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A20e.

A couple of days back, the support page of these upcoming Samsung smartphones went live on the company's official UK website. Now, the key details of one of these models - the Galaxy A40 have hit the web, thanks to a leaked FCC certification listing. Recently, this smartphone received the certification from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance as well. In addition to these, one of the earlier reports speculated that the Galaxy A40 is likely to be priced at 249 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000).

Samsung Galaxy A40 FCC listing

The Galaxy A40 has cleared the FCC certification listing suggesting that it might be announced soon. It was spotted by MySmartPrice and sheds light on the key specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the device might arrive with a 5.7-inch display, which is weird as the entry-level Galaxy A10 has a relatively larger 6.2-inch display. Probably, this smartphone could be meant for those who prefer using compact smartphones enabling one-handed usage.

The certification database also reveals that the smartphone will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5 LE and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. As of now, there is no word regarding the other specifications of this Samsung smartphone, which is in the making.

Expected specifications

If the speculations are to be believed, the Galaxy A40 comes with an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It is speculated to sport a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space. The device is believed to support VoLTE as well. And, like the recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones, this one is also said to run Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI. But these are mere speculations and we need to wait for official confirmation regarding the same.