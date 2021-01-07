Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 3C Certification Hints At Fast Charging Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Samsung is prepping a new Galaxy A series smartphones dubbed Galaxy A52 5G. Besides its moniker, a recent Geekbench listing of the smartphone shed light on the key specifications of this device. Now, it looks like this smartphone has appeared on the 3C certification database in China revealing some of the details.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 3C Listing

Going by the 3C certification listing via MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G appears to get the power from a battery with support for 15W fast charging. This listing reaffirms a previous report, which hinted at the Galaxy A52 4G with different specifications. It was also speculated that the 4G variant will be launched in India carrying a price tag of around Rs. 37,000.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Renders

As per the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the smartphone could arrive with a similar design as its predecessor. It looks like there will be a rectangular camera arrangement at the rear and a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. The other aspects that are expected include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also believed to flaunt a glasstic finish to provide a little premium feel to it.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Rumored Specs

While this smartphone will come as the successor to the Galaxy A51, the previous generation model features a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. It remains to be seen if Samsung will opt for a similar camera arrangement on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

When it comes to the other rumored aspects, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is believed to arrive with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB RAM. It is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Going by the increase in rumors and speculations regarding this upcoming Samsung smartphone, it looks like its announcement won't be farfetched. We will get to know more details regarding the same in the coming weeks as it appears on more certification databases.

