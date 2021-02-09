Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Clears FCC; Battery Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is nearing its launch. While there is no official confirmation regarding its exact launch date, it looks like the device has cleared another regulatory certification. Well, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has cleared the US regulatory certification database FCC hinting that its launch is not too far fetched.

The FCC lab tested a couple of models - SM-A526B and A526DS. The difference between these two models is that the model with B suffix is a single-SIM variant while the one with DS supports dual-SIM. Apart from this, both the variants of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are identical.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G FCC Details

The FCC certification database of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has revealed that the smartphone will arrive with a 4500mAh battery. It notes the same EB-BG781ABY power cell that was used by the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Also, it notes that the device could arrive with an EP-TA200 charger, which is the common 15W fast-charger. Notably, these details pertaining to the upcoming Samsung smartphone in question are in line with what we saw on the 3C certification listing of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A52: What We Expect

From the renders that have leaked, we get to know the complete design of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Besides this, a Geekbench listing has revealed that the smartphone could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC for 5G connectivity. Also, the device has received Bluetooth and WiFi certifications as well.

Going by the TENNA listing of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, we get to know that the smartphone could be launched with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. For now, there is no word regarding the camera specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Notably, the smartphone will also arrive in a 4G variant that is rumored to be launched with a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Rumored Pricing

As per existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is rumored to be launched starting from €460 (approx. Rs. 40,500) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there could be another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space that could be priced around €510 (approx. Rs. 45,000). It is evident that the 4G variant of the smartphone could be relatively cheaper than its 5G counterpart.

