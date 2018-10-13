Samsung Galaxy A6s spotted on TEENA

Samsung has recently introduced two new smartphones for the masses i.e the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). Now, it appears that Samsung is just not done yet and the South Korean giant is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone Galaxy A6s aka Galaxy Phoenix. The latest smartphone which Samsung is expected to bring was recently spotted on TENAA and also some series of photos have been leaked which hints about the upcoming device.

The new Samsung smartphone SM-G6200 was recently listed on TENAA with the information on the hardware and specifications that the device might offer.

Let's have a quick look at the expected specs and features of the upcoming Galaxy A6s:

In terms of display, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A6s might pack a taller 5.99-inch LCD panel display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display will offer a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is a bit surprising that the company is using an LCD panel instead of AMOLED or Super AMOLED display and it is highly likely that the South Korean tech giant might skip the Infinity Display branding on the SM-G6200 altogether.

Powering the smartphone will be a 2.2 GHz CPU which will either be Samsung's own Exynos 7885 Octa chipset which was earlier seen on the Galaxy A8 (2018) or a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The CPU will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and the smartphone will be available in two storage variants including 64GB or 128GB variants. There is also a microSD card slot present in the device which means the internal memory will further be expandable. However, it is not mentioned up to how much the memory can be expanded. The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

For imaging, the Galaxy A6s is expected to sport a dual camera set up at the rear which will comprise two 12MP sensors. There will be a 5MP camera up front to capture selfies and to make or receive video calls. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

Image Source