Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) get Rs. 3,000 price cut
These two Samsung smartphones have received a price cut making them more affordable.
Back in 2018, Samsung introduced two smartphones with interesting camera capabilities. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) with triple and quad cameras at the rear respectively. Now, these smartphones have hit the web as they have received a price cut in the country.
Notably, the Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched in September 2018 and received a price cut in January this year. The Galaxy A9 (2018) went official in November last year and received a price cut recently in April. The latest pricing information comes from the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom and it is claimed to be applicable on offline purchases too.
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price cut
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched stating from Rs. 23,990 in the country. Now, it has received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 taking it down from Rs. 18,990 to Rs. 15,990 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 19,990, which is Rs. 3,000 lower than its previous pricing of Rs. 22,990.
#Samsung New Best buy price#SamsungA92018 (8GB/128GB)— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) May 10, 2019
Rs.28990#SamsungA92018 (6GB/128GB)
Rs.25990#SamsungA72018 (6GB/128GB)
Rs.19990#SamsungA72018 (4GB/64GB)
Rs.15990 https://t.co/cNaXPISBxN
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price cut
When it comes to the Galaxy A9 (2018), the device was launched for Rs. 36,990 in the country. Now, it is available for Rs. 25,990 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, which is Rs. 3,000 lesser than the previous cost of Rs. 28,990. And, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, which was available for Rs. 31,990 is now priced at Rs. 28,990 after the price cut.
As per the source, the new pricing will be applicable via the official Samsung Online Shop and offline retailers as well. And, it is already reflected on Amazon and Paytm Mall.
Given that Samsung smartphones have received positive reviews, we can expect the price cut to make these phones compete against the likes of other camera-centric mid-range smartphones.