Samsung Galaxy A70s Launching This Month In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A70s is going to be the company's next launch slated for this month. It seems like Samsung is on a launching spree by refreshing its existing smartphones in India. The Galaxy A70s, as the name suggests, is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A70 and is expected to be the most premium Galaxy A device yet.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is believed to come in two variants reports IANS. The smartphone is believed to showcase a powerful 64MP camera sensor, the first-ever to feature in a Samsung smartphone. Also, the Galaxy A70s will likely feature a new design language that's similar to what was seen in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s.

Earlier reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A70s will have an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC that works in conjunction with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage. The smartphone is also certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, where the certification reveals the model number SM-A707F/DSM. The model number further suggests that the Galaxy A70s will have dual SIM and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is also expected to run Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI, similar to the recent Samsung launches. Other details like the screen size and resolution aren't out yet. But the Samsung Galaxy A70s will likely have a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera will sit.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price Speculated

The upcoming Samsung smartphone will likely be priced between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000. On a recent note, Samsung launched the Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy M30s in India, which are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively for the basic versions. Samsung has already shipped nearly a million smartphones in the first half of 2019 and the upcoming festive season is a prime time to spike its sales number. Among so many launches, the Samsung Galaxy A70s might get submerged, but the expected 64MP rear camera may stick the smartphone out of the herd.

