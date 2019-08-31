Samsung Galaxy A71 Spotted On Geekbench With Android 10 OS News oi-Vivek

Samsung's upcoming smartphone -- the Galaxy A71 has been in the news for quite some time now. The device is currently listed on the CPU benchmark site Geekbench, revealing the actual specs sheet. The smartphone comes with the model number "SM-A715F" and bears the following specifications:

Powered By The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (sm6150) based on 11nm processing. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and is running on Android 10 OS.

As per the scoring, the phone got 2540 points on single-core and 7081 points on multi-core CPU performance. These scores are quite similar to the contemporaries based on the same chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Considering the leaks and speculations, the Galaxy A71 will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera.

The device is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with an almost bezel-less design. The phone might support 45W fast charging just like the Galaxy Note 10+.

Galaxy A71 India Launch

It is speculated that the Galaxy A71 will launch in October 2019 along with other A-series smartphones like the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy A91. The smartphone is expected to be on the expensive side and might cost around Rs. 40,000.

Our Opinion On The Galaxy A71

Considering the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A71 could easily be the first phone from Samsung to launch with Android 10 OS, which is expected to debut on September 3 on Pixel series of smartphones. Just like the recently launched phones from the company, it is expected to come with One UI skin on top.

