Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Listed At Google Play Console; SD 720G SoC Confirmed

Samsung is all set to expand its Galaxy A series with two different 5G models including the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. The former is the high-end variant amongst the two and has been spotted on several online platforms in recent times. The handset's 4G variant had made it to the Geekbench database last month with the Snapdragon 720G processor. Now, the device has been listed at Google Play Console with the same chipset and some other key features.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Leaks At Google Play Console

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G has been listed at Google Play Console with an FHD+ display. The listing suggests a 1080 x 2009 pixels screen resolution and 450 PPI pixel density. The handset will sport a punch-hole design with the camera cutout positioned at the centre top.

The Google Play Console further mentions the Galaxy A72 will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset will be accompanied by Adreno 618 GPU. Notably, the processor details corroborate with the Geekbench listing as well as the previous leaks.

The Galaxy A72 4G's Google Play Console database also hints at 6GB RAM. The storage capacity isn't listed, however, the built-in memory is said to be 128GB. The device is also tipped to be available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Lastly, the Google Play Console listing also suggests Android 11 OS. The company is expected to pre-load the OneUI 3.0 interface. As for the other leaked features, the Galaxy A72 4G will have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

The remaining imaging setup of the Galaxy A72 4G is said to comprise a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone will have a 32MP selfie camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

via

