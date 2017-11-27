Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) front panel leaked: Very thin bezels, dual front camera etc

Samsung is expected to launch several smartphones on the market soon. From what we have been hearing so far the South Korean giant will possibly unveil Galaxy A5/A7 (2018). We have already seen numerous leaks in the past and earlier reports have also suggested that the smartphone will be launched by early next year.

However, the company seems to have more devices in its pipeline. We are now hearing news about Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) model. Well, a fresh new leak of the alleged smartphone has now surfaced online and it shows the glass panels of the Galaxy A8 (2018).

So on carefully analyzing the leaked images which are said to be of Galaxy A8, we can clearly see a very thin-bezel display. At this point, a bezel-less design is not so surprising and this new leak suggests that the panel is quite similar to the other upcoming A series phones.

Moving on, the panel seems not to be curved. Interestingly the top bezel seems to have two circular cutouts. This could mean only one thing, the upcoming handset will likely feature a dual camera setup at the front. No specific details about the panels have been given though.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 (2018) are expected to come with a single selfie shooter and this leak is hinting mostly at A8 or A9 device. But again speculations are still going on.

It will be interesting to see what Samsung will actually come up and what devices it will be launching in the coming days. But one thing we are sure about is that Samsung's new generation of smartphones will definitely come with a full-screen design.