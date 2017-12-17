Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus first hands on video leaked online

We have been hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming smartphones the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus. While we have seen a lot of leaks and rumors now first hands-on video of the two yet to be announced Galaxy smartphones have been leaked online.

The leak comes from a Cambodian Youtuber and he seems to have gotten hold of the new Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus somehow. He has the posted via his YouTube account Cambo Report and on analyzing the video it sort of confirms all of the previous rumors.

Moreover, now that the video has been put up online, we could be nearing the launch of the updated series. This first hands-on video basically confirms most of what we had already heard and seen in the past rumors and leaks. As we are writing this the original seems to have been deleted but copies of it still exist on the internet. Below is the video.

So these new smartphones will be basically coming with the re-positioned rear fingerprint scanner and it will be placed directly beneath the rear cameras of both devices. The phones will come with a full display design with 18:9 ratio, reduced bezels, and a reportedly a face ID amongst others.

According to the video, the smartphones will come with an IP67 rating for water, dust and humidity resistance, side-facing speakers but no dedicated Bixby button. It will be available in Black and Gold colors,

As for the specifications, both phones will be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The display will be different in size obviously as well as batteries. Samsung Galaxy A8 will be backed by a 3000mAh pack whereas Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus will come with a 3500mAh one.

The new video looks promising and legit. Samsung could unveil these devices very soon.