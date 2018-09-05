ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star up for grabs on offline stores in India at Rs 34,990

Samsung launched its Galaxy A8 Star recently in India, the smartphone was launched as an Amazon exclusive but now the company has made it available for offline stores.

By:

Related Articles

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy A8 Star in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 34,990 and it was unveiled exclusively available on Amazon India. However, if you are not the one who is interested in online shopping then this will be a good news for you. Now you can buy the smartphone offline as well.

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star up for grabs on offline stores in India

    The information comes from a tweet posted by a Mumbai-based smartphone retailer widely known as Mahesh Telecom. Do note that there is no changes has been made with the price of the smartphone. And the offline price is the same as the cost on Amazon India. But it is unclear that the purchase benefits are also available on the offline purchase or not.

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specs

    The Galaxy A8 Start comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution 1080×2220 pixels. The screen carries 18:5:9 aspect ratio with narrow bezels on both the sides of the phone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can also expand the memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the Galaxy A8 Star features a dual-camera system with the combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor, each with a f/1.7 aperture. Up front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) for selfies and video calls.

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star up for grabs on offline stores in India

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS with GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 162.4×77.0×7.55mm and it weighs around 188 grams. The handset also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back panel.
    The Galaxy A8 Star is fueled by a 3700mAh battery with fast charging, and runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Samsung's Experience UX overlay baked on top.

    The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star comes in Black and White color option and now available on both online and offline stores.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue