Samsung Galaxy A8 Star up for grabs on offline stores in India at Rs 34,990

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy A8 Star in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 34,990 and it was unveiled exclusively available on Amazon India. However, if you are not the one who is interested in online shopping then this will be a good news for you. Now you can buy the smartphone offline as well.

The information comes from a tweet posted by a Mumbai-based smartphone retailer widely known as Mahesh Telecom. Do note that there is no changes has been made with the price of the smartphone. And the offline price is the same as the cost on Amazon India. But it is unclear that the purchase benefits are also available on the offline purchase or not.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specs

The Galaxy A8 Start comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution 1080×2220 pixels. The screen carries 18:5:9 aspect ratio with narrow bezels on both the sides of the phone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can also expand the memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A8 Star features a dual-camera system with the combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor, each with a f/1.7 aperture. Up front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS with GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 162.4×77.0×7.55mm and it weighs around 188 grams. The handset also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The Galaxy A8 Star is fueled by a 3700mAh battery with fast charging, and runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Samsung's Experience UX overlay baked on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star comes in Black and White color option and now available on both online and offline stores.