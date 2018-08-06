Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy A8 Star support pages go live

In a few more days, Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy Note 9. But that doesn't stop the company from bringing new devices to the Indian market. We say so as Samsung is alleged to bring new Android smartphones to the country.

Well, the talk is about the Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy J2 Core. The former hit the headlines in April with the key specifications having been spotted on AnTuTu benchmark listing. However, the name of the smartphone came to light only later. From the certification sites and benchmark listings, it looks like it will be a mid-range offering.

In addition to the Galaxy A8 Star, Samsung is also believed to be geared up to launch the entry-level Galaxy J2 Core, which is an Android Go smartphone in India. This smartphone was also spotted in leaks in the past and was revealed that it will run Android Go.

Support pages go live

A report by MySmartPrice reveals that the India launch of Galaxy A8 Star (SM-G885F/DS) and Galaxy J2 Core (SM-J260G/DS) will happen soon as the support page for these smartphones has gone live. Even the model numbers of these smartphones are out suggesting that these could be the dual-SIM variants.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star might arrive with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with FHD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to use an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded further. The imaging aspects are said to include a dual-camera module at its rear with 16MP and 24MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. Other aspects include a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi, a 3700mAh battery and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specifications

Galaxy J2 Core is said to be an entry-level phone that could bestow a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Running Android Oreo (Go edition), this smartphone is believed to feature a quad-core Exynos 7570 processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and a microSD card slot. The other aspects of this smartphone from Samsung likely include an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera and a 2600mAh battery.

Given that these smartphones are likely to be launched soon in India, let's wait for an official confirmation about the same.