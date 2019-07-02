Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch Slated For July – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been quite ambitious with the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones. In the Galaxy A series, the company has launched a slew of devices including Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 in India. And, the company is highly anticipated to bring the Galaxy A8, which was unveiled officially in April to the Indian market.

We have already come across reports that the Samsung Galaxy A80 is gearing up to be launched in India. Given that the company has achieved a record sales of five million units of the Galaxy A series devices in 70 days of launch, it is obvious that the company wants to launch new models in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch Details

Now, as per an IANS report citing Yeon Jeong Kim, the head of innovation, product planning group at Samsung, the Galaxy A80 will be launched in India this month. He added that India is a fast-changing and one of the biggest markets for them. And, their target is maintain the lead position in the country's smartphone market. He has added that India loves technology and that if they win in India, then they can win in any other global market.

However, there is no word regarding the exact launch date for this smartphone and its pricing. The only information pertaining to its availability that we know for now is that unlike the Galaxy M series smartphones that are available online, the upcoming Galaxy A80 will not be exclusive to any online retailer.

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Highlights

The USP of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is that the device comes with a rotating triple-camera setup. This camera module comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP secondary sensor with 123-degree ultra wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth sensor. The highlight is that the rotating camera module will pop-up and rotate towards the front automatically as soon as the selfie mode is turned on.

What To Expect?

The final pricing of the Galaxy A80 is unknown but there are claims that the device could be priced starting from Rs. 40,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the device to compete against the affordable flagship models in the country including OnePlus 7 and Asus 6Z.

