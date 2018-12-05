Samsung Galaxy A8s running on Android 8.0 Oreo certified ahead of its official launch

Samsung's Galaxy A-series needs no introduction. The Galaxy A series is the mid-tier lineup of smartphones offered by the South Korean tech giant. The company is prepping up to launch its next mid-range smartphone in the Galaxy A series which is slated to launch this year itself. The upcoming Samsung smartphone in the Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A8s and the device is expected to be launched on 10th December which is only a week later. Now, just ahead of its official launch the Samsung Galaxy A8s has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance.

While the Wi-Fi certifications for the upcoming smartphones hardly reveal any specific information on the specifications and features offered by the device, it does shed some light on the Wi-Fi capability of a smartphone. Similar is the case with the recent Wi-Fi Alliance certification for the Galaxy A8s. The Wi-Fi certification for the Galaxy A8s does not disclose the specifications and features it does confirm the Android version of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box which is a bit let down considering that Google had already released the stable Android 9 Pie back in August this year. The Wi-Fi certification also reveals the model number of the Galaxy A8s which is SM-G8870. The device will support dual frequency bands including 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A8s rumored specs and features:



The upcoming mid-tier Samsung Galaxy A8s will come with a 6.39-inch Infinity-O display enclosed within a glass and aluminum body material. This would be the first smartphone to offer an Infinity-O display with a 'punch hole'. Some recent leaks had also suggested that Samsung will employ the Chinese display manufacturer BOE to manufacture the LCD display panel for the Galaxy A8s.

The Galaxy A8s is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which will be combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the device can be further expanded to up to 512GB which will take care of the storage needs. As mentioned above, the device will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The imaging aspects of the Galaxy A8s include a triple-rear camera setup which will consist of a 24MP, a 10MP, and a 5MP sensor. To capture selfies and to make video calls the device will use a 24MP camera up front. Backing up the smartphone will be a 3,400mAh battery unit.