Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, A9 Star Lite pricing announced

Samsung failed to surprise anyone at the launch event of the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite in China. The reason being these two are most leaked smartphones for Samsung this year.

Every single detail about the smartphones was out in the open prior to official announcement. Samsung, however, did confirm the pricing of the phones. As tipped, the Galaxy A9 Star boasts a 6.3-inch Infinity AMOLED display and is powered by a 2.2GHz processor backed 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 24MP + 116MP dual camera setup. While on the front it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

This is also the first non-flagship smartphone from the company to get support for Bixby. The Galaxy A9 Star has Bixby Voice, Vision, Reminder and Home. To access the voice assistant, it also has a dedicated Bixby button.

The Galaxy A9 Star Lite, on the other hand, is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A6+ for the Chinese market. This is the first time in few years that the company is launching A series phones in China.

The Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite are available for purchase from Samsung's website in China for 2999 RMB (approx Rs 31,600) and 1999 RMB (approx Rs 21,000) respectively.

Besides, company's upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 9 has also been leaked in renders. Known leaker @OnLeaks has released newly rendered pictures and a 360-degree video of the Note 9.

The renders via 91Mobiles, hints at a smartphone that borrows a lot of design elements from the Galaxy Note 8. Since the Galaxy S9 wasn't much of an upgrade to its precursor, it makes sense that the Note 9 won't get a major overhaul.

But this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. That being said, the most notable difference is made on the rear panel of the phone. The device is said to feature a horizontal camera setup with the fingerprint sensor moved below the camera.

While this wouldn't be that exciting as we've already seen such alterations in the Galaxy S9.

What's more surprising that there's a fingerprint sensor since there were a lot of reports floating around that the Note 9 would be the first Samsung phone to feature a fingerprint reader underneath the display. However, recent reports did claim that Samsung might launch the new tech with its Galaxy S10.