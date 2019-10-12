Samsung Galaxy A91 Full Specifications Leak: SD 855, 45W Fast Charging Likely News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have reached at a point wherein Samsung is done with launching its flagship smartphones for the year. As a result, there are speculations regarding the upcoming models in the Galaxy S and Note series. To put up a fight with the next-generation smartphones from rivals, it is clear that Samsung is working hard on the Galaxy S11, but that's not all as reports regarding the Galaxy A91 have hit the web.

We have already come across reports that Samsung Galaxy A91 is in the making. A few months back, a leaked report hinted that various Galaxy A series smartphones lined up for 2020 and the A91 was one of the upcoming models. However, nothing more than its moniker was known back then. Now, a report by SamMobile reveals the complete specifications of the Galaxy A91.

Samsung Galaxy A91 Specs Leak

The Galaxy A91 seems to have equally powerful specifications as the current-generation flagships - the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10. The smartphone is likely to get the power from a high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4500mah battery with support for 45W fast charging support. For imaging, this smartphone is said to feature triple rear cameras - a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary 5MP depth sensor. Up front, it will bestow a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A91 will flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display and standard connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. On par with the flagship smartphones, this one is believed to arrive with Android 10 topped with the One UI out-of-the-box. Though the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to support 45W fast charging, it remains to be seen if the charger will be bundled in the box.

When To Expect Galaxy A91?

While we have the complete specifications of the Galaxy A91, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. And, the report suggests that the smartphone might see the light of the day until the unveiling of the next-generation flagship - Galaxy S11 in early 2020. However, there are contradictory reports that this new smartphone could be launched in select markets including India by the end of this year. And, it is said that it will run Android 9 Pie instead of Android 10. Only an official confirmation can bring in more clarity.

