    Samsung Galaxy A91 Likely To Launch Soon: Expected Specs And Price

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    It seems Samsung is very keen on expanding its Galaxy A-series smartphone portfolio. The brand earlier said that the users will likely see the Galaxy A91 and A90 devices in the coming days. While there is no information about the Galaxy A90, we are getting plenty of rumors about the A91. These rumors suggest that the A91 is likely to launch in India soon with a 45W charger and a 6.67-inch display. Besides, users can expect the Galaxy A71's launch event sometime in 2020.

    Samsung Galaxy A91 Likely To Launch Soon: Expected Specs And Price

     

    Expected Specifications Of The Galaxy A91, A90

    The Galaxy A91 would get tagged with an SM-A915G model number. It might have a 108MP + 16MP + 12MP + ToF sensor at the rear. The A91 is likely to be the first Samsung phone to house a massive 108MP sensor. It would have a selfie snapper mounted at the center, similar to the Note 10 series phones. It is tipped to ship with an Android 10 out-of-the-box. The price of the device for its 128GB storage variant would lie between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000

    On the other hand, the Galaxy A90 would ship with the 25W fast charging technology. It is said to have the same display panel as that of the Galaxy A91. It is likely to be a 5G phone and would get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. We can expect the device to house a triple rear camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor. It might have a model number of SM-A908B/N/0.

    What We Know About The Galaxy A71

    The device is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of a 48MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF. It is rumored to run an Android 10 operating system. Based on a recent report, the handset will be powered by a new Exynos 9630 SoC.

    samsung news smartphone
    Thursday, August 29, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
