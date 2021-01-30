Samsung Galaxy F62, F12, A72, A52 5G Expected Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has already been confirmed that one of the budget smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy M02 is all set to be launched in India on February 2. However, it looks like this is not the only device that the company will roll out its sleeve right now. We have already come across reports suggesting that Samsung is working on four more devices that are likely awaiting a February launch.

The talk is about the Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G. There is concrete evidence regarding the launch of these smartphones as the official support pages for these smartphones have gone live right now.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy F Series Smartphones

Back in December 2020, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy F12 went live in India. Recently, we saw that the support pages of the Galaxy M02 and Galaxy F62 went live in the country hinting at imminent launch. Following this, the confirmation regarding the launch date of the Galaxy M02 popped up.

Given that the Galaxy F41 was launched in India last year as a Flipkart exclusive, we can expect the upcoming smartphones in the lineup to also be exclusive to the e-commerce portal. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced. On the other hand, reports hint that the Galaxy F12 could be a similar variant to the Galaxy M12 and it might be available via Amazon India.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Smartphones

When it comes to the Galaxy A series smartphones that could be launched soon, the Galaxy A72 4G with the model number SM-A725F/DS has been spotted on the official Samsung Russia support page a few days back. The support page for the same smartphone went live on the Samsung Caribbean website. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support page with the model number SM-A526B/DS went live on the Austrian Samsung site.

Give that the Samsung Galaxy A32 was spotted on an official support page earlier this month and went live in a few days since then, we can expect these upcoming Samsung smartphones to also be launched sometime soon. Only an official confirmation can reveal further details.

