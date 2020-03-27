Android 10 Update Starts Rolling On Samsung Galaxy Fold: How To Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android 10, the latest OS update, is now released on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold, released last year, came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The foldable smartphone is finally getting the latest Android OS along with One UI 2.0, which spikes the software version to F900FXXU3BTCD. Additionally, Samsung has brought in the March Android 2020 security patch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G models in France are the first to receive the latest Android 10 update. A wider rollout is expected to release in the coming days. If Samsung Galaxy Fold users haven't received the update yet, they should be able to see the Android 10 OS in the coming days. At the same time, users can also check for updates manually in the Settings app.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Features

Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first foldable smartphone from the South Korean company. It was launched in October last year and is priced Rs. 1,64,999. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Fold features two displays, one when folded and another when unfolded. The folded display on the outside reveals a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display.

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy Fold unfolds to a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which the company brands as the Infinity Flex Display. However, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has faced quite a few criticisms for its hinge design. The Galaxy Fold packs a 7nm Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC under the hood.

The camera specifications of the Galaxy Fold include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP wide-angle lens with dual aperture, a second 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. There are two cameras inside which can be accessed by unfolding the smartphone, where one is a 10MP sensor and another is an 8MP depth sensor.

