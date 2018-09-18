Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets FCC certification: Is it the next Android Go smartphone?

Samsung is expected to launch two new smartphones in India on September 24 - the Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy J6 Plus. But it looks like these are not the only ones that the company is working on right now. Fresh information suggests that the company is working on a new smartphone called Galaxy J4 Core.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy J4 Core has been certified by the FCC. It is expected to be the second Android Go smartphone as the first one is the Galaxy J2 Core launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core FCC certification

As per the FCC website, the device has been listed with the model number SM-J410G and the FCC label A3LSMJ410G. Another variant of the device has been listed with the model number SM-J410F and the FCC label A3LSMJ410F. Notably, the Galaxy J4 has the model number SM-J400 and the upcoming Galaxy J4 Plus comes with the model number SM-J415. Eventually, the device that has been certified by FCC is believed to belong to the J4 family.

Expected specifications and features

When it comes to the expected specifications, the Galaxy J4 Core, the second-generation Android Go smartphone is expected to come with similar specifications as the regular J4. To refresh, the Galaxy J4 comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a similar resolution to that of the Galaxy J4. When it comes to the hardware aspects, this smartphone uses a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. It is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of default storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the device uses a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and FHD video recording support. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3000mAh battery.

Given that it will be an Android Go smartphone, we can expect it to be loaded with the Go edition apps out of the box. However, none of these are certain as the company is yet to come up with a confirmation regarding the same.