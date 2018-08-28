ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy J4 gets a price cut in India

Galaxy J4 3GB RAM variant is even more affordable now.

    Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in India earlier this year in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The device was priced at Rs. 9,990 and Rs. 11,990 respectively. Following the same, the base variant received a price cut of Rs. 500 taking its cost down to Rs. 9,490. Now, it looks like its the turn of the high-end variant of the device to have got its pricing slashed.

    Samsung Galaxy J4 gets a price cut in India

    As per a tweet by Mahesh Telecom, the Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the 3GB RAM variant of the Galaxy J4 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its price down to Rs. 10,990. However, it remains to be seen if this is a permanent price cut from the company's side.

    Samsung Galaxy J4 specifications

    To recap, the Galaxy J4 adorns a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display carrying a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and the conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. Under its hood, the smartphone employs a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC from the company paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

    The imaging department comprises of a single 13MP camera at the rear accompanied by LED flash. The rear camera is capable of recording FHD 1080p videos. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung smartphone comes with a 5MP selfie camera also accompanied by LED selfie flash. This way, you can take good selfie shots even under low-light conditions.

    Connectivity aspects of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 20 hours of usage time.

    This smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and there is a Made for India feature dubbed Advanced Memory Management. It helps users save the precious storage space by directing the image and video content from social media apps to the microSD card automatically.

    Though the Galaxy J4 has become even more affordable after the price cut, we need to mention that there are bestselling models such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in this price range with better specifications.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
