Samsung Galaxy J4 likely launched in India for Rs. 9,990

Samsung Galaxy J4, the latest budget smartphone from the company is said to have been quietly launched in India. As per a tweet posted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the smartphone has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. It does not come with an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio but runs Android Oreo out of the box.

The Mumbai-based retailer has shared a couple of photos showing the retail box of the Galaxy J4. The front and rear of the retail box are seen clearly in these photos. And, we get to know that it is a part of Samsung's "Make for India" initiative.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding this entry-level smartphone's launch in India. It follows the India launch of the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ a few days back. Last week, we came across a listing of the Galaxy J4 on the Samsung Pakistan website. Also, a Ukrainian retailer started taking pre-orders for the device for approximately Rs. 13,000.

Samsung Galaxy J4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy J4 is fitted with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM. For imaging, there is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. This camera has the capability to record FHD 1080p videos. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with LED selfie flash to click low-light selfie shots.

On the storage front, the Samsung smartphone comes bundled with 16GB of default memory capacity, which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device gets the necessary power from a 3000mAh battery, which provides up to 20 hours of usage time. Connectivity wise, the Galaxy J4 is packed with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As mentioned above, we are yet to receive an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the India release and pricing of the Galaxy J4. We can get to know further details in the coming days.