Samsung Galaxy J4 renders hit the web; key specs are out

Samsung Galaxy J4 is one of the upcoming smartphones. We have been coming across several leaks and rumors regarding this device of late. The latest information has come in the form of leaked renders of the yet to be announced smartphone. The renders following the live images of the Galaxy J4 those were spotted on the official support pages of the Samsung websites of India, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

As per the images revealed by WinFuture.de, the Galaxy J4 will be a budget smartphone. It appears to feature an LED flash module at the front to enable clicking better low-light shots. It also has a physical home button at the bottom of the display. There are capacitive touch buttons on either side of the home button.

When it comes to the rear, the renders show the presence of a single camera sensor with LED flash and a loudspeaker grill. There back of the phone appears to be made of plastic while there is a 2.5D curved glass panel at the front. The design was already revealed by a leaked NCC document.

Samsung Galaxy J4 key specs were also out

In addition to revealing the renders of the smartphone, the key specifications were also out. The device is likely to be launched with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, this Samsung smartphone is reported to employ a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. The default memory capacity can be expanded further with a microSD card.

For imaging, there is likely a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera on board. The rear camera is said to support FHD 1080p video recording as well. The smartphone is believed to come with connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.1, dual SIM support, and 4G LTE.

Just like the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ likely to be launched in India today, the Galaxy J4 is also said to run Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience. The smartphone is expected to make use of a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

Having said that, let's wait for an official announcement from the company regarding the new budget smartphone. We can expect it to be priced reasonably to compete with its Chinese counterparts.