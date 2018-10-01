Samsung Galaxy J6 reportedly gets another price cut

Samsung is trying to compete against the likes of Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo that dominate the mid-range market segment. In an attempt to regain the lost foothold, the company is launching a slew of smartphones in the affordable market segment. Also, it is slashing the cost of several mid-range smartphones making them even more affordable.

The latest one to get a price cut is the Samsung Galaxy J6. This smartphone was launched in India earlier this year for Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490 for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants respectively. Now, the device is reported to have received a price cut taking its cost down to Rs. 12,490 and Rs. 13,990 for the two variants.

The price cut!

Notably, this price drop has been tipped by the well-known Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. However, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the price cut. And, we can expect official confirmation to be made in the coming days.

Back in early August, the Galaxy J6 received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 respectively on the two variants. So, it was priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 14,990. Now, it has received Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 price cuts respectively.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6 bestows a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, which makes its display tall. Under its hood, this Samsung phone employs an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clubbed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space as well.

On the optical front, the Galaxy J6 makes use of a single 13MP selfie camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Both the camera modules come accompanied with LED flash. The connectivity aspects on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. There is support for dual SIM cards as well. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UI. And, the entire device gets powered by a 3000mAh battery that delivers a decent backup.