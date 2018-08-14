Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 gets a price cut; listed for Rs. 11,990

Lately, Samsung is revising the cost of its mid-range smartphones in India. This could be an attempt taken by the South Korean tech giant to regain the lost foothold due to the emergence of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi. Today, the brand is back in the headlines for slashing the cost of the Galaxy J7 Prime 2.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 was launched in India in March for Rs. 13,990. Last month, the device received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 12,990. Now, it looks like it has received another price cut and is available for Rs. 11,990. The official Samsung online store has listed the smartphone for the new pricing in two colors - Black and Gold.

In addition to the price cut, the device is listed with attractive exchange offers and EMI payment options starting Rs. 1,998 per month.

Price cuts on other Samsung phones

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is not the only one to have received the price cut. Early in July, the Galaxy J2 Duo, J7 Nxt J2 (2018) and J2 (2017) got their prices slashed. Yesterday, we came across a report suggesting that the Galaxy J7 Duo received yet another price cut in a month's time.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 specifications

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

For imaging, the Samsung smartphone Prime 2 comes with a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and another 13MP selfie camera at the front to click selfie shots. The camera can record FHD 1080p videos at 60 fps and comes with autofocus and LED flash as well.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and gets the power from a 3300mAh battery. The other goodies on board the Samsung smartphone include a micro USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, dual-SIM support and GPS.