ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets another price cut within days

This Samsung phone has received Rs. 1,000 price cut.

By:

Related Articles

    Lately, Samsung has been making efforts to combat the competition from the Chinese brands in the mid-range market segment. As a result, the company has been slashing the pricing of its devices in the entry-level and mid-range segments. Today, the company is back in the headlines for slashing the pricing of another smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets another price cut within days

    Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. The device was launched in April for Rs. 16,990 and got a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Earlier this month, it received a price drop of Rs. 2,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 13,990. Now, it has received yet another price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is available for Rs. 12,990.

    According to the Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the official Samsung online store and Amazon India are selling the smartphone at the new price of Rs. 12,990. However, Flipkart is still selling the device at the earlier cost of Rs. 13,990. With this recent price drop, the Galaxy J7 Duo with 4GB RAM will compete with devices such as Oppo Realme 1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and other bestselling smartphones with compelling specifications.

    Other offers for buyers

    In addition to the price cut, the device comes with attractive offers as well. There is no cost EMI payment options as a part of the sale going on online right now on account of Independence Day. Notably, we are yet to know if this is a limited period or permanent discount.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

    When it comes to the technical specification, the Galaxy J7 Duo flaunts a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels unlike the 18:9 FullView display on its rivals. At its core, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also supports up to 256GB of additional storage with a microSD card.

    The Galaxy J7 Duo comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At the front, the selfie camera is an 8MP sensor. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3000mAh battery.

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue