Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets another price cut within days

Lately, Samsung has been making efforts to combat the competition from the Chinese brands in the mid-range market segment. As a result, the company has been slashing the pricing of its devices in the entry-level and mid-range segments. Today, the company is back in the headlines for slashing the pricing of another smartphone.

Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. The device was launched in April for Rs. 16,990 and got a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Earlier this month, it received a price drop of Rs. 2,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 13,990. Now, it has received yet another price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is available for Rs. 12,990.

According to the Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the official Samsung online store and Amazon India are selling the smartphone at the new price of Rs. 12,990. However, Flipkart is still selling the device at the earlier cost of Rs. 13,990. With this recent price drop, the Galaxy J7 Duo with 4GB RAM will compete with devices such as Oppo Realme 1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and other bestselling smartphones with compelling specifications.

Other offers for buyers

In addition to the price cut, the device comes with attractive offers as well. There is no cost EMI payment options as a part of the sale going on online right now on account of Independence Day. Notably, we are yet to know if this is a limited period or permanent discount.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

When it comes to the technical specification, the Galaxy J7 Duo flaunts a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels unlike the 18:9 FullView display on its rivals. At its core, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also supports up to 256GB of additional storage with a microSD card.

The Galaxy J7 Duo comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At the front, the selfie camera is an 8MP sensor. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3000mAh battery.