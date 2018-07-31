Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets Rs. 2,000 price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo was launched in India in April this year. The device was launched at a price point of Rs. 16,990 back then. Now, it has received a couple of price cuts taking its cost down to Rs. 13,990.

In May, the smartphone received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 15,990. Now, the company appears to have slashed its pricing once again by Rs. 2,000. Eventually, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo will be available for a pricing of Rs. 13,990. It is said that the device is already available at the new pricing via Amazon India.

As usual, the price cut information has been tipped by the Mumbai-based retailer and Twitter-based tipster Mahesh Telecom. The same source revealed about the Rs. 1,000 price cut back in May via Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo offers

While Amazon India is selling the smartphone for a pricing of Rs. 13,990, Flipkart and the official Samsung online shop are selling the Galaxy J7 Duo for Rs. 14,990. Notably, Flipkart is offering no cost EMI starting Rs. 2,499 per month. Also, there is a cashback of Rs. 2,750 from Reliance Jio. The Jio users will get the cashback in the form of 55 vouchers worth Rs. 50 that can be redeemed on recharges worth Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Buyers of the Samsung smartphone will get double data benefits on recharging for Rs. 198 or above. This offer can be availed for utmost four times. Remember that these offers will be valid only until September 30, 2018.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

To recap, the Galaxy J7 Duo was launched with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. While smartphones from rivals such as Xiaomi, Asus and Honor arrive with 18:9 FullView display, this one comes with the traditional 16:9 display. Under its hood, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity with support for expandable storage.

For imaging, the Samsung device flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Notably, the selfie camera is an 8MP sensor. Running Android 8.0 Oreo, this smartphone arrives with standard connectivity aspects and a 3000mAh battery.