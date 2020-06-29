Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Likely Gets Wi-Fi Certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the announcement of the Galaxy M01, it looks like the company is working on another new smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy M01s. While we have already come across reports regarding the same, a fresh report hints at another model, the Galaxy M01 Core. This device under development has reportedly been spotted receiving the WiFi certification.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core WiFi Certification

The mysterious Samsung smartphone that has received WiFi certification is seen to carry the model number SM-M013F/DS. From its name, it is believed that this new device could be a variant of the newly announced Galaxy M01.

As per the WiFi Alliance listing boots Android 10 topped with One UI. It is said to have dual-SIM support, WiFi Direct, and dual-band WiFi b/g/n. It will arrive with a removable battery design similar to the Galaxy A01 Core. For now, nothing else is known but we can expect more details about the device to be divulged soon.

Other Upcoming Samsung Smartphones

Besides the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, it looks like the company is working on many other devices in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. One of the upcoming devices is the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is believed to be an Android Go device. Recently, the key specifications and renders of the device were leaked. It is believed to be the sequel to the Galaxy J2 Core, the previous generation Android Go smartphone.

Another device that is in the making is the Galaxy M51, which is speculated to see the light of the day in September this year. This upcoming smartphone is likely to flaunt a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Furthermore, recent reports have hinted that the company is prepping the Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s that were spotted with the Snapdragon 765G SoC in the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

How Will These Help Samsung

With the slew of upcoming smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series, it looks like the company will be able to strengthen its position in the entry-level and mid-range market in India. Notably, it lost its foothold a few years back due to the success of the Chinese offerings. These upcoming models could help the company regain its lost foothold in the market.

Best Mobiles in India