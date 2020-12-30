Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Get Price Cut In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has slashed the prices of the Galaxy M01 and the M01s alongside the Galaxy A31. The Galaxy A31 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000, which brings down its price to Rs. 17,999. The Galaxy M01 and the M01s have got a price cut of Rs. 500. The Samsung Galaxy M01 will now cost Rs. 7,499 and the Galaxy M01s now retails for Rs. 8,999 which was priced at Rs. 9,499 earlier.

The changed price is already reflecting on e-commerce sites. According to a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the new price is also applicable for offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Features

Under Rs. 10,000 the Samsung Galaxy M01 can be a good pick for those who are looking for a phone for normal usage like Facebook, internet browsing, and so on. In terms of features, you get a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

Under its hood, this smartphone gets its power from the octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC clubbed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option which also supports a microSD card slot. For imaging, it has a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a 13MP main lens and 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, a 4000 mAh battery fuels the device.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Features

The Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT panel and packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, with further storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card.

It also offers the same 13MP dual-camera module at the rear and you can get an 8MP selfie camera. For battery, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE for connectivity.

