Samsung Galaxy M02 Gets BIS Certification; Suggests Imminent India Launch

Samsung seems all set for the launch of the Galaxy M02 in India. The entry-level handset has recently received the BIS certification, suggests an imminent launch. The certification has also revealed that the phone will come with dual-SIM support. Apart from this, the certification did not reveal any details. However, the phone was earlier spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certifications which gave us some details about the Galaxy M02.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy M02?

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M02(SM-M025F) will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded via microSD card. The handset has received a score of 128 in the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core tests.

The handset is believed to run on Android 10 OS and it will support Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and LTE for connectivity options. However, the display design, camera details, and battery capacity are still under wraps. Further, the Galaxy M02 is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

We can expect some upgraded features on the Galaxy M02 over its predecessor model. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 X 1,560 pixels resolution. For cameras, the predecessor model packs a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. So, we might see triple-lens on the Galaxy M02. Upfront, the Galaxy M01 features a 5MP selfie shooter. The handset comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and features Dolby Atmos as well. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Moreover, Samsung has witnessed a 24 percent YoY growth in Q3 2020 as per research and Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 20,000 segment smartphones have taken a huge market.

