Samsung Galaxy M02 With Snapdragon 450 SoC Spotted On Geekbench: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Samsung is working on an entry-level handset called the M02. The handset has already visited multiple certification sites including the Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and NEMKO. Now, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench database website, revealing some features. The upcoming handset will be the successor to the Galaxy M01. Besides, the Galaxy A02 is also in the works, which also made its way to the NEMKO website with model number SM-A025F.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Appears On Geekbench

As per the Geekbench database image, the Samsung Galaxy M02 has a model number of Samsung SM-M025F. The phone has received a score of 128 in the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core test. Further, the handset is listed with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and it will be available in 3GB RAM. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Apart from this, the listing does not reveal anything about the phone. However, the company is yet to confirm the launch of the upcoming Galaxy M02. As many certifications suggest imminent launch so we can expect the phone might make its debut sometime next month.

What We Think

The price of the phone is also expected to be similar to its predecessor Galaxy M01 which launched back in June for Rs. 8,999. We also might see some upgrade features on the Galaxy M02. To recall, the Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V TFT screen with a waterdrop notch style.

It draws power from the Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. Housing a 4,000 mAh battery, the handset offers a dual-rear camera which includes a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. Upfront, the handset features a 5MP snapper for selfies.

