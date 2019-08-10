Samsung Galaxy M10s Leak Suggests 3GB RAM And Exynos 7885 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is coming up with many new smartphones in the Galaxy M series. As these new models have been quite successful and selling well in the country, it looks like the company is in plans to come up with next-generation models in the lineup. We have already seen that the company is working on Galaxy M30s and now details regarding Galaxy M10s have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy M10s has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M107F. The benchmark listing reveals some details regarding the device an official confirmation from the company is awaited.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy M10s benchmark listing reveals that the device is said to feature an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It also reveals that the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI. In the Geekbench database, the Galaxy M10s appears to have scored 1217 points and 3324 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Galaxy M10s is believed to be a slightly upgraded variant of the Galaxy M10 launched earlier this year with Exynos 7870 SoC. The other details regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone remain unknown for now.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Rumors

Recently, we came across speculations regarding the Galaxy M30s, which is believed to be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30. This device was leaked online with the alleged model number SM-M307F. We can expect the new Galaxy M30 to be a variant of the original M30, which is positioned below the Galaxy M40. It is expected to arrive with an improved camera and arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with One UI 1.1.

Samsung Galaxy M10s - Our Opinion

Though we do not have any official confirmation regarding upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy M series, we can infer that the company is prepping to launch more devices in an attempt to make it tough for its Chinese rivals. Samsung is keen on gaining the lost foothold in the Indian smartphone arena with these upcoming offerings.

In addition to these, a recent report hinted that the company is working on new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. The trademarks of these devices were revealed suggesting a 2020 launch. We can expect to get more details regarding these new Galaxy M and A series models in the coming weeks or months.

