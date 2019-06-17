Samsung Galaxy M20 Price Cut In India Makes It A Good Buy News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in January this year, Samsung came up with the Galaxy M series of affordable smartphones. These phones were launched as online-only devices and this strategy became a hit for the company. As intended, the sales of these devices were impressive and these phones managed to find a place among the bestselling models.

Initially, the company launched three models in the new series - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Last week, the Galaxy M40 was launched in the country for Rs. 19,990. And, there are claims that there will be a new variant of the Galaxy M30 with upgraded specifications. Now, there is interesting information for those who want to get one of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Price Cut In India

Well, the Samsung Galaxy M20 launched earlier this year in two storage configurations. The base variant of the Samsung smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space were launched for Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively.

Now, the smartphone appears to have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 9,990 and Rs. 11,990 for both these variants. Notably, the new pricing is available via Amazon India, the exclusive partner of Samsung for the Galaxy M series smartphones.

Highlights Of Galaxy M20

Interestingly, these Samsung smartphones launched in the country to leave a dent in the sales of Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi come with several highlights. Despite being affordable, the Galaxy M20 comes with an Infinity-V display having a notch at the top center to provide room for the selfie camera. Also, there are dual cameras at the rear positioned vertically at the top left corner.

While the notch display results in an impressive screen space with attributes such as slim bezels, the Galaxy M20 also supports Widevine L1 certification letting users stream HD video streaming via popular apps.

Our Take On Galaxy M20

Basically, the Galaxy M20 is a much-needed budget smartphone from Samsung to rival the Chinese counterparts dominating the sales charts in India. With an additional price cut of Rs. 1,000, this smartphone will definitely be one the bucket list of loyal Samsung fans wanting an affordable device that will provide them with all the trends seen in the market of late.