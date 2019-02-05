Samsung Galaxy M20 gets software update ahead of first sale

Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12 PM. In the meantime, the Galaxy M20, the high-end model among the duo has received a software update. Notably, this is the second update that it has received before its sale. This shows the commitment of the company to rollout timely updates to these affordable devices.

This is a minor software update that does not bring any major changes to the smartphone. The changelog of the Galaxy M20 update includes stability improvements, performance enhancements and bug fixes.

Samsung Galaxy M20 update

This new software update rolled out to the Galaxy M20 weighs in at 68.06MB. It takes the software version number to M20FDDU1ASAF. It does not bring the February 2019 Android security patch to the device though it brings in enhancements in the performance and stability aspects. The changelog is similar to the ones that were brought in the by previous software update rolled out in a few days of the launch of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price

Samsung Galaxy M20 has been launched in India in two storage variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 10,990 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,990. The device comes with some attractive launch offers and will go on sale at 12 PM via Amazon India and the official Samsung e-store.

Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M20 bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, it makes use of the company's inhouse Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 3GB4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB expandable storage space.

The imaging aspects of this Samsung smartphone include a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP ultra-wide secondary sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera as well. The other goodies include standard connectivity aspects and a capacious 5000Ah battery.