Samsung Galaxy M21 Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India: Should You Buy?

Samsung Galaxy M21 is the latest smartphone to get a permanent price cut in India. According to the latest report, the price has been slashed by Rs. 1,000 in India for offline sales. To recall, the phone debuted back in March 2020 starting from Rs. 12,999. The phone had previously got Rs. 1,000 price cut after the GST hike.

Samsung Galaxy M21 New Price

The Rs. 1,000 discount extends to both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models and is currently limited to the offline market. The Samsung Galaxy M21 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model was earlier priced at Rs. 12,999 and now costs Rs. 11,999. The higher model of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was priced at Rs. 14,999, which now costs Rs. 13,999 in India.

Online retailers continue selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Buyers can check out the black and blue color options for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Features

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the 'Monster' smartphones from the company, flaunting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The phone includes a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP camera in front for selfies and video calling.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy M21 can record videos in 4K and offer several features. Under the hood, the phone draws power from the Exynos 9611 chipset, the same we see on the Galaxy M31, Galaxy A50, and so on. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The phone includes a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs Android 10 OS with Samsung OneUI 2.0 custom skin on top. Users can update to Android 11 OS as well. With the additional Rs. 1,000 discount, the Samsung Galaxy M21 makes a good choice to get. The efficient processor and the large battery make it an attractive buy.

