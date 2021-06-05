Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India Support Page Live: Key Specs Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to bring the Prime Edition of another M-series smartphone soon. The Galaxy M21 Prime Edition could be the next device from the South Korean brand. The India support page for the M21 Prime Edition has also gone live. Besides, the device has also received multiple certifications including BIS, confirming the India launch.

Apart from its model number and the moniker, key features of the smartphone are still under wraps. The M21 Prime Edition will carry a model number SM-M215G. This is not the first time; Samsung will bring the Prime Edition of its smartphone. To recall, Galaxy M31 Prime Edition made its debut last year with similar features as the original M31 except for a few differences.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition: What To Expect?

The M21 Prime Edition is also expected to come with an Amazon Prime membership offer and pre-installed Amazon apps including Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Shopping. Other key features will be similar to the original Galaxy M21.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution. The processing is handled by the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card.

The handset was launched with Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box; however, Samsung has also rolled out the Android 11 update for the smartphone. The Galaxy M21 packs a 6,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. Further, a triple rear camera setup houses a 48MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, it comes with a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Galaxy M21 Prime Edition Expected Price And Launch In India

As the device's support page is live, we expect the brand will soon share the launch date of the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. The original Galaxy M21 is now selling starting at Rs. 12,499. Considering this, the Prime Edition is expected to arrive under Rs. 15,000 segment. Besides, whether the brand will launch the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition in a single storage variant like the M31 Prime Edition remains to be seen.

The phone might get the same storage options as its original variant. So, we will have to wait for the official launch. As of now, we can only say benefits like a free Amazon Prime membership offer and the pre-installed Amazon apps will be the best-selling point for the handset.

