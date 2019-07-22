Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Available At Rs. 1,000 Discount On Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones are among the bestsellers in the Indian market. Already, these phones are competing hard against the entry-level and mid-range offerings from Redmi and Realme among others. Now, Samsung is hosting a sale on these smartphones on Amazon India offering them at discounted pricing.

During this sale, the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are available at discounted pricing. Besides price discount on these three phones, there are interesting offers such as exchange discount, bank offers and telecom benefits on the Galaxy M40 launched last month.

Samsung Galaxy M Series Discounts

Samsung Galaxy M30 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. As a result, the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM launched for Rs. 14,990 is available for Rs. 13,990 on the online retailer Amazon's website. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM launched for Rs. 17,990 is now available for Rs. 16,990.

There is no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,800 on this device. Furthermore, users who use the ICICI Bank credit or debit card EMI payment option will get an additional discount of Rs. 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy M20's base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM launched for Rs. 10,990 is now available for Rs. 9,990 on Amazon. And, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM launched for Rs. 12,990 is now up for grabs for Rs. 11,990. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy M10 with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is now available for Rs. 7,990. The other discounts are similar to that of the Galaxy M30.

The Galaxy M40 with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is still available at its launch price of Rs. 19,990. Again, there are similar offers as mentioned above. Notably, even the Cocktail Orange variant of this Samsung smartphone is also available with these offers.

Telecom Offers On Samsung Galaxy M Series

Reliance Jio users can avail double data benefits on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Also, Vodafone is offering a cashback of Rs. 3,750 on the Rs. 255 recharge. It will be credited in the form of discount coupons worth Rs. 75 that can be used for up to 50 recharges. Also, users can avail 0.5GB additional data per day for up to 18 months. Lastly, Airtel users will also get double data benefits on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans for 10 months.

Should You Buy These Samsung Phones

If you are interested in purchasing these Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones, then we suggest that you buy them during this Amazon discount sale as you can attractive discounts along with Rs. 1,000 off on the original price.

