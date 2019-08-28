Samsung Galaxy M30s Massive Leak – Triple Rear Cameras And 6000mAh Battery Likely News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung launched the Galaxy M series smartphones earlier this year. This lineup gained immense popularity selling over 2 million units in just a month of its release. This series has four models for now and all these are bestselling due to their features and pricing that makes them on par with their Chinese counterparts.

The latest offering in the Galaxy M series is the Galaxy M40 launched in the country in June for Rs. 19,990. Soon after the launch of the Galaxy M40, reports regarding the Galaxy M30s started surfacing online. We have already come across several reports regarding this smartphone including the Geekbench listing revealing its key specifications. Now, we have some details regarding its battery and camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s - What To Expect

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the Galaxy M30s, which is the upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30 launched earlier this year is likely to arrive with the model number SM-M307F. The report reveals that the smartphone will have triple cameras at the rear. The rear camera module is said to house a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a tertiary 8MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 sensor. The selfie camera is believed to be a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Furthermore, the report reveals that the smartphone might flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to feature an Exynos 9610 SoC, which is an upgraded processor as compared to the Exynos 7904 SoC used by the Galaxy M30.

Besides these, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be a battery powerhouse. It is likely to feature a massive 6000mAh battery but we cannot expect fast charging support as it is not a premium offering.

What We Think

Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be unveiled sometime in September and we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 15,000 like the previous launches in the lineup. However, we need to get an official confirmation from the company regarding the Galaxy M30s.

