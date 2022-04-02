Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launched In India: Better Than The Competition? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M33 5G, a mid-range 5G-capable smartphone, which will be available exclusively on Amazon. The smartphone is available in two storage variants with the base model offering 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 15,999, and the top-level trim costs Rs. 17,499, and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Do note that, these are just introductory prices and after a while, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available for Rs. 17,999 for users who don't have an ICICI Credit card. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available in India starting April 8, via Amazon and Samsung Shop platform.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is based on the latest Exynos 1280 SoC, the processor which also powers the Galaxy A53 5G, which costs almost double that of the Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a bummer considering the fact that its predecessor -- the Galaxy M32 came with an AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device has an 8MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A massive 6000 mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Out-of-the-box, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ships with Android 12 OS with custom OneUI 4.1 skin on top, which offers plenty of customization features.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also supports 12 5G bands and is likely to be compatible with major 5G network providers in India in the coming days. Besides, the smartphone also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless wireless networking capabilities.

Worth The Money?

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G seems to deliver a great value for money proposition by offering this device for around Rs. 16,000. The key highlights of this phone are the battery, processor, and 120Hz display, which should offer a great user experience, including gaming.

