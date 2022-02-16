Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Could Be Launched Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the upcoming Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M33 5G has been receiving several certifications and approvals. Recently, the device was listed in the Bluetooth SIG certification database. Now, the smartphone has been approved by Thailand's NBTC certification database. These listings point out that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be unveiled later this month or in early March.

The NBTC certification has revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could arrive with the model number SM-M336B/DS. It is expected that the smartphone could be called the Galaxy M33 5G. However, there is no confirmation regarding its official specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: What To Expect?

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M33 was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing shows that the smartphone could be powered by the upcoming Exynos 1200 chipset that could be teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is also tipped to boot on Android 12 OS topped with One UI.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has managed to score 726 points in the single-core test and 1830 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench 5.

The SafetyKorea certification of the upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted in December. The device is speculated to arrive with a capacious 6000mAh battery and might be launched with support for 25W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, reports indicate the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a teardrop notch. The camera department is tipped to arrive with a 13MP selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth camera sensor. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could feature a side-facing fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could arrive as the sequel to yesteryear's Galaxy M32 5G. This device was quite identical to the Galaxy A32 5G. Eventually, the alleged Galaxy M33 5G is believed to arrive with almost identical specs as the Galaxy A33 5G. Given that the Galaxy A33 5G support page is already live on the official Samsung India website recently, we can expect the launch of device is expected to be launched sometime soon.

