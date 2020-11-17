Samsung Galaxy M42 Gets 3C Certification; 6,000 mAh Battery Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for several smartphone launches for early next year, especially under the Galaxy M series. Several reports have pointed out that the Samsung Galaxy M02, Galaxy M12, and other smartphones will launch in the first few months of 2021. Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy M42, which was recently spotted at the 3C certification site in China.

Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted

The Samsung Galaxy M42 Chinese 3C certification listing has revealed a couple of key details, including the battery capacity. We now know that the Galaxy M42 includes an EB-BM425ABY battery that is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery capacity. It's unclear if the phone has fast charging support, but we can certainly expect a 20W fast charging support.

Apart from 3C certification, the Samsung Galaxy M42 was also spotted at the DEKRA and BIS certifications. With the BIS certification, we're assured that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M smartphone will arrive in India as well.

Samsung Galaxy M42

Battery capacity : 6000mAh (typical) pic.twitter.com/a8cEFNSBAp — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) November 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M42 Features Expected

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Samsung Galaxy M42. Previously, a report suggested that Samsung has packed a 64MP primary camera for the phone, which will likely include a quad-camera setup. Also, the phone is said to include 128GB of internal storage with scope for further expansion. Nothing else is known about the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M42 Launch: What To Expect

For now, the precise launch date is unclear. A couple of tipsters note that the phone has been in development much before September, which indicates it could launch by the end of 2020. On the other hand, other reports point the Samsung Galaxy M42 would launch alongside other Galaxy M smartphones that are in the queue.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy M smartphones, devices like the Galaxy M12 are also set to debut shortly. The Samsung Galaxy M12 3D renders were recently spotted, which also revealed several key design details and features. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy M02, Galaxy M62, and others. Since these devices are being certified now, we can expect an imminent launch.

