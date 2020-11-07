Just In
- 37 min ago Another Mobile Phone Goes Up In Flames; Leaves User Injured
-
- 1 hr ago Supreme Court Asks Vi And Airtel To Share Details Of All Tariffs With TRAI
- 2 hrs ago Indian Govt Plans To End UPI Monopoly: Google Pay And PhonePe's Loss, Facebook's Gain?
- 2 hrs ago LG Launches W11, W31, W31+ Smartphones In India: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Ganapath: Nupur Sanon And Nora Fatehi Roped In For Tiger Shroff's Film?
- Finance Top 10 Banks That Offer The Cheapest Rates On Personal Loans
- Sports Have learned a lot from Manpreet in senior national camps: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh
- Education CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2020: How To Download Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2020
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For October 2020: MG Motors Registers 48% Growth In Terms Of Monthly Sales
- News Trump can be escorted out of White House warns Biden’s campaign
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Kiran Rao: The Top 5 Stunning And Unique Outfits Of The Dhobi Ghat Producer
- Travel Awesome Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Winter Season
Samsung Galaxy M62 With 256GB Onboard Storage In Works
Samsung M series has been one of the most popular series across the world. At this moment, the Galaxy M51 is the most powerful M-series phone. Now, the company is reportedly working on another M-series phone which is rumored to debut as the Samsung Galaxy M62. A report by SamMobile claims that the upcoming Galaxy M62 phone will come with premium features and the launch is expected to take place in 2021.
Samsung Galaxy M62 Details
The Samsung Galaxy M62 is expected to come with model number SM-M625F. The report further states the phone will have 256GB onboard storage which would be the most in-built storage capacity on an M-series phone yet. Other features, price details of the Galaxy M62 are still unknown at this moment. However, we can expect the same 7,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M62, which fuels the Galaxy M51.
To recall, the Galaxy M51 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 24,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In terms of features, it has a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. However, it offers 60Hz refresh rate and we might get high refresh rate on the Galaxy M62. The gaming-oriented octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset handles processing on the Galaxy M51.
Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top. The main key highlight is its 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology. The phone takes only 115 minutes to charge 100 percent battery.
Further, the handset offers a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors. There is also a 32MP selfie camera that supports Front SlowMotion Video, 4K Video, and more.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,890
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999