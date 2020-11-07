Samsung Galaxy M62 With 256GB Onboard Storage In Works News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung M series has been one of the most popular series across the world. At this moment, the Galaxy M51 is the most powerful M-series phone. Now, the company is reportedly working on another M-series phone which is rumored to debut as the Samsung Galaxy M62. A report by SamMobile claims that the upcoming Galaxy M62 phone will come with premium features and the launch is expected to take place in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Details

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is expected to come with model number SM-M625F. The report further states the phone will have 256GB onboard storage which would be the most in-built storage capacity on an M-series phone yet. Other features, price details of the Galaxy M62 are still unknown at this moment. However, we can expect the same 7,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M62, which fuels the Galaxy M51.

To recall, the Galaxy M51 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 24,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In terms of features, it has a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. However, it offers 60Hz refresh rate and we might get high refresh rate on the Galaxy M62. The gaming-oriented octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset handles processing on the Galaxy M51.

Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top. The main key highlight is its 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology. The phone takes only 115 minutes to charge 100 percent battery.

Further, the handset offers a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors. There is also a 32MP selfie camera that supports Front SlowMotion Video, 4K Video, and more.

