Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Live Stream - How To Witness The Unveiling
Samsung is gearing up for its upcoming Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. All eyes are on the event because the company is expected to unfold the secrets of Galaxy Note 10. We are a day ahead of the launch and there is a huge buzz going on the internet already. Here's how to watch the live stream:
How To Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Live Streaming
No matter which country you live, you'll be able to witness the launch of the next Galaxy Note series smartphone. The company will live stream the entire launch event on the following platforms:
- Samsung's Mobile YouTube channel
- Samsung's website
- Samsung Newsroom hub
- Samsung's Mobile Press site
- Samsung Twitter event page
- Samsung Facebook page
We will soon embed the live stream link here once it's become available on the official channel.
Launch Time In Different Time Zones
- India: 1:30 AM on August 8
- Tokyo: 5 am on August 8
- Hong Kong: 4 am on August 8
- Beijing: 4 am on August 8
- Sydney: 6 am on August 8
- San Francisco: 1 pm on August 7
- New York: 4 pm on August 7
- London: 9 pm on August 7
- Paris 10 pm on August 7
- Cape Town: 10 pm on August 7
- Berlin: 10:30 pm on August 7
- Rome: 10:30 pm on August 7
- Moscow: 11 pm on August 7
What To Expect From Galaxy Note 10
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphones and it is expected to arrive with a Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It has also been speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 will come in two display variants, one with a 6.4-inch display and another with 6.7-inch.
According to the reports, both the models will have a 5G variant, which means we can expect four variants of Galaxy Note 10. Besides, the smartphone is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos 9820 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.
The reports also suggest that the company has made some major changes with the S-Pen. So we can expect some new features coming our way.
Do note that, this information is based out of rumors and leaks. We suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. It would be better to wait for the official unveiling tomorrow.
