ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Live Stream - How To Witness The Unveiling

    By
    |

    Samsung is gearing up for its upcoming Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. All eyes are on the event because the company is expected to unfold the secrets of Galaxy Note 10. We are a day ahead of the launch and there is a huge buzz going on the internet already. Here's how to watch the live stream:

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Live Stream - How To Witness The Launch

     

    How To Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Live Streaming

    No matter which country you live, you'll be able to witness the launch of the next Galaxy Note series smartphone. The company will live stream the entire launch event on the following platforms:

    • Samsung's Mobile YouTube channel
    • Samsung's website
    • Samsung Newsroom hub
    • Samsung's Mobile Press site
    • Samsung Twitter event page
    • Samsung Facebook page

    We will soon embed the live stream link here once it's become available on the official channel.

    Launch Time In Different Time Zones

    • India: 1:30 AM on August 8
    • Tokyo: 5 am on August 8
    • Hong Kong: 4 am on August 8
    • Beijing: 4 am on August 8
    • Sydney: 6 am on August 8
    • San Francisco: 1 pm on August 7
    • New York: 4 pm on August 7
    • London: 9 pm on August 7
    • Paris 10 pm on August 7
    • Cape Town: 10 pm on August 7
    • Berlin: 10:30 pm on August 7
    • Rome: 10:30 pm on August 7
    • Moscow: 11 pm on August 7
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Live Stream - How To Witness The Launch

    What To Expect From Galaxy Note 10

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphones and it is expected to arrive with a Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It has also been speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 will come in two display variants, one with a 6.4-inch display and another with 6.7-inch.

    According to the reports, both the models will have a 5G variant, which means we can expect four variants of Galaxy Note 10. Besides, the smartphone is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos 9820 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    The reports also suggest that the company has made some major changes with the S-Pen. So we can expect some new features coming our way.

    Do note that, this information is based out of rumors and leaks. We suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. It would be better to wait for the official unveiling tomorrow.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue