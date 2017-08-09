Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be launched in eight color variants

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones pegged for an August 23 launch. While the launch date has been finalized, it looks like the rumors and leaks regarding the smartphone are not going to cease.

The Galaxy Note 8 has appeared in a slew of leaks revealed numerous information regarding the smartphone such as the potential color variants, live photos, and storage capacities. A recent leak by a Vietnamese site called Samsungvgn.com claims that the tipster Reviewer has revealed the eight potential color variants of the Galaxy Note 8 on the micro-blogging platform Weibo.

According to the report, the Galaxy Note 8 will come in eight color variants such as Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Orchid Gray/Violet, Coral Blue, Dark Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Pink, and Gold. He has published an image showing all the color options of the upcoming Samsung flagship phablet. It is believed that the rear of the device will be of varying colors while the front panel will be black in all the variants. Also, the S Pen is said to match the color variant that you choose.

Besides this, an ETNews report suggests that Galaxy Note 8 will be launched with a free transparent case inside the box in select markets. The price of the case is said to range between Rs. 1,100 and Rs. 1,600. Reportedly, this free transparent case might not be bundled in markets such as Russia, Europe, and the U.S.

Talking about the Galaxy Note 8 may arrive with a 6.3-inch QHD 1440p Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device is believed to feature an Exynos 8895 SoC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC depending on the region. It is arrived to feature a 12MP dual rear camera setup in which one will feature a dual pixel auto focus and f/1.7 aperture and the other one will be a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Both the rear camera sensors are said to feature optical image stabilization as well.

Going by the existing reports, the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to arrive with 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB and 6GB RAM. The other goodies are said to include a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging support and a fingerprint sensor at its rear.