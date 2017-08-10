Galaxy Note 8 to arrive with a pressure-sensitive display, claims report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is surfacing on tech headlines almost every day. Each of these rumors and leaks reveals new details about the device that we can see when it launches.

The recent one from Korea Herald reveals that the Galaxy Note 8 might sport a pressure sensitive force touch display. We have already seen such a display technology on the company's recent flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, the same was available only in limited execution. We say so as the pressure sensitivity was included only in the place where the virtual home button is positioned for those Samsung fans who miss the iconic physical home button.

According to the new report, the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a similar pressure sensitive force touch technology. But it remains to be known if it will a limited one as in the Galaxy S8 duo or the entire display as in the iPhones. Going by the rumors regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship phablet, we believe that the entire Galaxy Note 8 screen will be pressure sensitive so that it can react to the force of presses and taps anywhere on the screen.

Talking about the Galaxy Note 8, the phablet will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is slated to be held on August 23. The release date is believed to fall sometime in mid-September in the Korean market followed by the rest. The smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Exynos 8995 SoC based on the market. We have come across rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Display panel as seen on the Galaxy S8 duo with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Also, the device is likely to feature 6GB RAM and a 12MP dual rear camera setup.

Yesterday, we came across a report that leaked the Galaxy Note 8 in eight color variants. The image revealed that the back, sides and S-Pen will be of varying colors based on the variant while the front will remain black.