Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to go on sale in India from September 25

A few days back, it was tipped that the Galaxy Note 8 will go on pre-order in India on September 11. Now, there is confirmation on the release date of this device in the country.

According to the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be released in the country on September 11. The sale of the device in the global markets debuts from September 15. For now, there is no clue on which variants of the device will be released in India and the alleged pricing details. However, from the previous reports, one thing that we know is that the Galaxy Note 8 could be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.

As mentioned above, we do not know the exact price at which the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched. But a recent report tipped that the device could be priced at Rs. 74,900. Given that the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ that was launched at this price point received a couple of price cuts taking it to Rs. 65,900, we can expect the Note 8 to cost the same.

When it comes to the Galaxy Note 8's specs, the device flaunts a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 835 Soc or an octa-core Exynos 8895 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. All the variants will support up to 256GB expandable storage using a microSD card.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung device to feature a dual camera arrangement. It comes with a 12MP dual pixel primary rear camera with LED flash, wide-angle lens, OIS and f/1,7 aperture and a 12MP secondary camera with telephoto lens, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 10x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom. There is an 8MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture at the front. The other aspects include the IP68 rating, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, an iris sensor, and a 3300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging.