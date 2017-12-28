Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users face battery issues: Device stops charging after reaching 0 percent

2017 has again been a good year for Samsung. No exploding smartphones this year and the company has managed to set new trends in the smartphone world by bringing in great innovations.

However, as we are in the last week of December and almost ready to welcome 2018, several Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (review) users have now reported that they are not able to charge their phones once their battery reaches zero percent. Well, it's quite concerning since this is a flagship device from Samsung and we don't want to see anything like what happened with Galaxy Note 7. Reports of Galaxy Note 7 explosions were reported worldwide.

The good thing though is that the South Korean giant has admitted that there is an issue and that it will basically provide warranty replacements. Samsung has already had trust issues with the consumers before. So it better not mess up this time.

Meanwhile, reports about the unresponsive Galaxy Note 8 first emerged on Samsung's Community Forums. The users who have been affected by this have claimed that their Galaxy Note 8 units don't accept a charge after their battery drains completely. According to most users, their Galaxy Note 8 became completely unresponsive and its LED notification light also didn't show any signs of charging when even connected to the charger. Even after many attempts, the users weren't successful.

According to PiunikaWeb, this Galaxy Note 8 issue is not likely a carrier-specific problem as users on networks such as Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon also reported similar cases.

Samsung moderator with the handle 'SamsungMel' on its US Community Forums explicitly acknowledged the issue and has written,"This particular problem with the Note 8 not turning on is definitely something that we want to get addressed immediately. Samsung is providing repairs and exchange services for the handsets still under warranty."

While speculations and investigations are ongoing everything is a mystery as to what exactly is causing the issue within Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It could be both hardware or a software problem. The company is yet to make an announcement regarding the same.