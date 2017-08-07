Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to feature in-screen fingerprint sensor

Amidst the rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy Note 8, the details about the next generation model slated to be launched in 2018 have hit the web.

Well, the talk is about the Galaxy Note 9. the next generation flagship phablet from the stable of Samsung. A recent DroidHolic report quotes the information shared by the KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo regarding the Galaxy Note 9. He is quoted stating that the phablet would arrive with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Notably, such an arrangement for the fingerprint sensor was rumored to be seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ but Samsung failed to overcome the issues involved in achieving the same.

The newly emerging trend that is seen in the recent smartphones is the incorporation of full-screen displays. Such smartphones do not have fingerprint sensors at the front. We have already seen full-screen displays on Xiaomi Mi Mix, LG Q6, and Samsung Galaxy S8 duo. All these phones have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors on board.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to feature an Infinity Display covering the whole of its front and feature the fingerprint sensor at the rear. There are claims that Apple might also follow the trend of implementing full-screen displays with the launch of the iPhone 8 with such a display in September. The company is likely to have replaced the Touch ID feature with Face ID, an iris scanning feature.

Going by the previous reports, Samsung and Apple have not been successful in their attempt to place the fingerprint sensor under the display in 2017. Eventually, the sensor is seen positioned at the rear in the Galaxy S8 duo and the same hasn't been well received by the users and critics as there is a huge possibility of smudging the camera lens while trying to access the fingerprint sensor. In order to avoid this issue on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, it looks like Samsung has positioned the LED flash between the fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras at the rear.

On the other hand, both Vivo and Sharp have managed to successfully embed the fingerprint sensor under the display and we can see the same in their upcoming smartphones - Vivo Xplay 7 and Sharp Aquos S2. As per the analyst Kuo, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ likely to be launched in early 2018 will have the fingerprint sensor at their rear while the Galaxy Note 9 slated to be launched in Q3 2018 will be the first smartphone from Samsung to feature the in-screen fingerprint sensor technology. Already, the screen sizes of the 2018 models have been revealed.