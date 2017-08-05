SHARP AQUOS S2 with full-screen display to launch on August 8

SHARP will release a new smartphone called the SHARP AQUOS S2 at a product launch event in Beijing on August 8. It is the 29th full-screen smartphone from SHARP, and the first full-screen smartphone SHARP introduces outside of their home country. It will be up for sale sale in China from August 14.

The latest SHARP AQUOS S2 employs FFD (Free Form Display) technology to dig small holes precisely in the screen for front camera and receiver to offer great user experience of selfie and excellent audio quality. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch display with the screen-to-body ratio of 84.95%. Due to the high-to-body ratio, the 5.5-inch panel feels like a 5-inch screen when held.

"The core of full screen design is to break through the technology limit, achieve the double sense of holding and visual comfort, and provide the ultimate experience for users." said Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, CEO of SHARP/InFocus Mobile.

Over the years, SHARP has intensively delved into investigations of full screen technologies. It was the first manufacturer to come up with the world's first full-screen phone, the EDGEST-302SH. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 80.5% and ultra slim bezels from three sides.

The company then introduced SHARP AQUOS CRYSTAL product series into the market which applied bone conduction technology and adopted edge reflection approach to accomplish the border-less infinite visual effect in 2014. SHARP has released 28 full screen phones since 2013, which are well received by the market.

Introducing a 100% bezel less screen phone is the ultimate target for all manufacturers. However, there are several obstacles blocking the development of full screen smartphone, for example, the front camera, front fingerprint identification, receiver. SHARP AQUOS S2 with three bezels is currently the largest full screen smartphone right now.